Symphony launches air coolers for industrial, commercial applications

Symphony launched universal packaged air coolers for industrial and commercial applications to elevate the local manufacturing segment in India, accentuating on quality, performance, design, and aesthetics.

This is the world's first universal packaged air coolers that provide high level of flexibility during installation. These aesthetically designed air coolers consume 90% less electricity than AC and are very easy and quick to install.

In the universal air coolers, same machine can be flexibly used for either top or bottom discharge with the benefit of two different SKUs from the same model. Made of UV stabilized engineering plastic body, the range is rust proof and weather resistant. They are suitable to install in large spaces like factories, warehouses, educational institutes, hospitals etc. Available across India, the range is priced between Rs 82,000 to 99,900.

Till date, Symphony and its subsidiaries have already completed over a million installations across the world, and with the launch of this new range of coolers, Symphony looks forward to penetrate deeper into the Indian market with a cost-effective solution of industrial and commercial cooling. Robust after sales service and lifetime warranty on the product body are some of the added advantages that the brand has to offer.

Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director of Symphony commented, there is no player that manufactures these products in India. Looking at the immense potential in India, the company decided to introduce world's first Universal industrial air cooler. These are completely manufactured locally.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 September 2020. Shares of Symphony rose 5.74% to settle at Rs 910.75 yesterday.

Symphony, a company with presence in over 60 countries is the world's largest manufacturer of air-coolers.

