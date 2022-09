Sunteck Realty acquires 7.25 acres of prime land at Mira Road

Sunteck Realty has acquired a posh land parcel of ~7.25 acres at Beverly Park, Mira Road under the JDA model. The project is estimated to have development potential of approx 2.5mn sq.ft built up area and a revenue potential of around Rs 3,000 crore.

The project is located in the prime location - Beverly Park at Mira Road.

Sunteck plans to develop luxurious residences that will offer unparalleled lifestyle living with premium retail. The well connected infrastructure adds to the holistic living.

