Cigniti strengthens its partnership with leading American retailer

Cigniti Technologies has further strengthened its partnership with a leading American retailer by ensuring superior digital experience to their customers and by accelerating their digital ambitions. The Fortune 500 American retailer and Cigniti recently celebrated their 1st anniversary of the partnership, and they see tremendous scope for growth via digitalization that will assure the retailer's business outcomes at an accelerated pace.

The American retailer is an established sporting goods recreation retailer in the U. S. with nearly close to 260+ stores across states and a portfolio of 25+ private label brands.

It possesses deep consumer connections and growing mobile, omnichannel, and digital capabilities. The company offers a broad assortment of sports and camping equipment, footwear, apparel, and more through its retail and ecommerce platform. The client was looking to accelerate its Digital Transformation initiatives with mobile channel activation, achieve seamless business continuity, elevate its Digital Test CoE, enhance DevOps to integrated DevSecOps, fully automate Data Engineering (Test Data Management) and environment provisioning (Test Environment Management), and set up a real-time dashboard, Verita (Cigniti's proprietary tool), across small cross-functional teams.

Guided by vast retail experience, Cigniti delivered on all fronts and demonstrated business value with full Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance for both the website and mobile apps, faster time-tomarket from once in two months down to weekly, 14% increase in throughput, increased Performance Engineering coverage from 16 to 80 stores, and helped cover 65% of the applications with automation from earlier 30%. Cigniti leveraged Verita, to develop a custom, real-time dashboard for the retailer.

