Venus Pipes & Tubes receives BIS approval for its products

Becomes first Indian company to get BIS approval for stainless steel seamless and welded pipes and tubes

Venus Pipes & Tubes announced that the company has become the first Indian company to receive Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) approval for stainless steel seamless and welded pipes and tubes. This AIF Circular has been granted to Rajkot Branch as per IS 17876: 2022 and IS 17875: 2022.

