Anupam Rasayan India spurts on appointing Amit Khurana as the new CFO

Anupam Rasayan India rallied 4.21% to Rs 888 after the company announced the appointment of Amit Khurana as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective from 14 March 2022.

Amit Khurana will take over his new role from the incumbent CFO, Afzal Malkani, who has been appointed as the non-executive director on Tanfac's board as nominee of Anupam Rasayan.

Amit Khurana is a qualified Chartered Accountant and comes with more than 10 years of experience in Indirect Taxes, Forecasting & Budgeting, Cost Accounting and Risk Analysis. He has been associated with Anupam Rasayan since last 7 years as Head - Indirect Taxes & Costing.

Anupam Rasayan India posted a 75.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.9 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 21.65 crore registered in Q3 FY21. Net sales grew 44.6% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 266.1 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.

