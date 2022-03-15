Sutlej Textiles advances after India Ratings assigns 'IND A+' rating

-
ALSO READ
Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 41.68 crore in the September 2021 quarter
Sutlej Textiles and Industries receives ratings action from India Ratings
'Nesterra' from the House of Sutlej sweeps the decor space with a series of Next-Gen collections designed to 'Feature You'
Sarla Performance Fibers standalone net profit rises 148.22% in the September 2021 quarter
Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 106.44% in the September 2021 quarter
-
Sutlej Textiles & Industries rose 2.15% to Rs 73.55 after the company said that India Ratings and Research has assigned a long-term issuer rating of 'IND A+' on the debt instruments of the company.
The outlook on the same is 'Stable', the ratings agency said.
India Ratings said that the ratings reflect Sutlej's established position in India's value-added spun-dyed yarn industry and strong clientele.
The ratings are further supported by an improvement in profitability on account of an improvement in the gross margin, supported by an increase in realisations as well as structural changes in costs by way of rationalising the manpower and energy costs, and reduced dependency on outside suppliers for its polyester staple fibre (PSF) requirement.
The ratings are also supported by the company' adequate liquidity position and an improvement in the credit metrics in H1 FY22.
However, the ratings are constrained by the company's loss-making Home Textile division, exposure to volatility in raw material prices and inherent textile industry risks.
Sutlej manufactures synthetic, natural, and blended yarns and home furnishing textiles such as curtains and made ups. It possesses one of the largest product portfolios of spun dyed yarn and cotton blended dyed and mange yarns.
The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 36.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales rose 48.01% YoY to Rs 813.21 crore in Q3 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU