Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 241.79 points or 1.05% at 23212.47 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.29%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.96%),Bosch Ltd (up 1.77%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.65%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.05%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.93%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.88%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.78%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.7%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 3.98%), and Escorts Ltd (down 0.29%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 174.01 or 0.31% at 56312.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.55 points or 0.29% at 16822.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 101.76 points or 0.37% at 27328.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.94 points or 0.28% at 8189.43.

On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

