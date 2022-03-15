Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 44.87 points or 1.34% at 3402.53 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 6.31%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.86%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.28%),DLF Ltd (up 2.15%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.1%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.33%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.74%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 174.01 or 0.31% at 56312.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.55 points or 0.29% at 16822.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 101.76 points or 0.37% at 27328.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.94 points or 0.28% at 8189.43.

On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

