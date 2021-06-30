APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Spikes 1.77%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added 22.97% over last one month compared to 0.25% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.55% rise in the SENSEX

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose 1.77% today to trade at Rs 1601. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.77% to quote at 18830.06. The index is down 0.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 1.57% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 1.3% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 161.17 % over last one year compared to the 51.06% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added 22.97% over last one month compared to 0.25% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.55% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 572 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1650.05 on 22 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 304.46 on 29 Jun 2020.

