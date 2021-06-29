DCM Shriram Q4 PAT skids 25% YoY, announces 5-for-1 stock split

On a consolidated basis, DCM Shriram Industries' net profit dropped 24.90% to Rs 19.51 crore on 11.50% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 515.67 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax surged 20.41% to Rs 29.96 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 24.88 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings were announced during trading hours today, 29 June 2021.

During the financial year, DCM Shriram Industries' consolidated net profit tumbled 32.47% to Rs 64.75 crore on 8.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,943 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

Meanwhile, the board has approved a proposal for the sub-division of the nominal value of the equity shares in the company from Rs 10 per share to Rs 2 per share (5-for-1), subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM.

The company has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for the FY ended 31 March 2021.

DCM Shriram is engaged in agri-rural business (urea, sugar, farm inputs such as crop care chemicals, plantrition nutrition speciality products and hybrid seeds), chlor-vinyl business (caustic soda, chlorine, calcium carbide, PVC resins, PVC compounds, power and cement) and value added business (Fenesta Building Systems - UPVC windows & doors).

Shares of DCM Shriram Industries tanked 7.22% to end at Rs 436.10 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 430 to Rs 478.70 during the day.

