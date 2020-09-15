Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 34.19% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 3.95% to Rs 3.16 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 34.19% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.163.29 -4 OPM %38.2951.98 -PBDT1.371.47 -7 PBT1.321.43 -8 NP1.021.55 -34

Tue, September 15 2020. 08:14 IST

