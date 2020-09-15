Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 34.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.95% to Rs 3.16 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 34.19% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.163.2938.2951.981.371.471.321.431.021.55

