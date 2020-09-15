Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Shreenath Investment Company declined 42.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
