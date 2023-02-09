Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 7.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 67.46% to Rs 8.86 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 7.12% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 67.46% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.8627.2339.2813.403.923.753.843.702.482.67

