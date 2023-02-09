Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 7.12% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 67.46% to Rs 8.86 croreNet profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 7.12% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 67.46% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.8627.23 -67 OPM %39.2813.40 -PBDT3.923.75 5 PBT3.843.70 4 NP2.482.67 -7
