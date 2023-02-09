Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit rises 0.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.42% to Rs 2.97 crore

Net profit of Diligent Media Corporation rose 0.08% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.42% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.972.2644.44-280.0912.7612.7212.7312.7212.7312.72

