JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cummins India spurts after Q3 PAT jumps 66% YoY
Business Standard

Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit rises 0.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.42% to Rs 2.97 crore

Net profit of Diligent Media Corporation rose 0.08% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.42% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.972.26 31 OPM %44.44-280.09 -PBDT12.7612.72 0 PBT12.7312.72 0 NP12.7312.72 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 09:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU