Apollo Hospitals board OKs 105-cr NCD issue

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced that its board has approved the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 105 crore on private placement basis.

The company will issue 1050 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non convertible debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 105 crore.

The NCDs will be allotted on 9 December 2022 and will be matured on 9 January 2024, having tenure of 13 months. It has a fixed coupon rate of 7.70% p.a. and is scheduled to be paid annually.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

The company reported 17.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 203.99 crore despite of 14.4% rise in net sales to Rs 4251.07 in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip declined 0.06% to currently trade at Rs 4,730.25 on the BSE.

