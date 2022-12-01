Cressanda Solutions Ltd Spurts 3.88%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.52%

Cressanda Solutions Ltd has lost 11.01% over last one month compared to 5.21% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.81% rise in the SENSEX

Cressanda Solutions Ltd rose 3.88% today to trade at Rs 25.45. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.52% to quote at 30975.94. The index is up 5.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NELCO Ltd increased 3.69% and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd added 3.06% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 10.55 % over last one year compared to the 10% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 51.2 on 06 May 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3.88 on 30 Nov 2021.

