JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

US Stocks surge after Powell comments

Bajaj Auto declines after weak Nov'22 auto sales
Business Standard

Dynamatic Tech gains on signing long-term contract with Spirit AeroSystems

Capital Market 

Dynamatic Technologies rose 3.97% to Rs 2750 after the company's subsidiary signed long-term contract with Spirit AeroSystems for detail part manufacturing for Spirit's Belfast facility in Northern Ireland.

Dynamatic Technologies has a 15-year-long association with one of the world's leading aerostructure companies, Spirit AeroSystems, and has been producing a large volume of flight-critical assemblies and detail parts for them.

The contract involves multiple parts for commercial and business jet programs at Spirit, Belfast.

Dynamatic Manufacturing, which is a centre of excellence for detail parts, will be involved in engineering, manufacturing, and delivering components for different aircraft parts.

Dynamatic Technologies, a $168 million company, designs and builds highly engineered products for Aerospace, Hydraulic, Metallurgy and Security applications at its state-of-the-art design, engineering and manufacturing facilities in Europe and India.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 10.04 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 10.09 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 6.4% to Rs 323.72 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 304.35 crore in Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 09:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU