Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reports consolidated net loss of Rs 208.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Net loss of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported to Rs 208.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 57.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 2171.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2571.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2171.502571.890.5913.78-106.82238.41-267.0094.40-208.1957.20

