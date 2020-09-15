Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reports consolidated net loss of Rs 208.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 168.79% in the March 2020 quarter
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise standalone net profit rises 168.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Apollo Hospitals gains after Q4 PAT spurts 169% to Rs 219 cr
Waiting for govt nod to scale up number of COVID-19 testing labs to 17: Apollo Hospitals
-
Sales decline 15.57% to Rs 2171.50 croreNet loss of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported to Rs 208.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 57.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 2171.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2571.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2171.502571.89 -16 OPM %0.5913.78 -PBDT-106.82238.41 PL PBT-267.0094.40 PL NP-208.1957.20 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU