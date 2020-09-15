IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 1528.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 70.47% to Rs 34.44 croreNet Loss of IVRCL reported to Rs 1528.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 379.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.47% to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 116.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales34.44116.61 -70 OPM %-3328.92-16.69 -PBDT-1521.69-342.81 -344 PBT-1528.29-351.95 -334 NP-1528.67-379.98 -302
