Apollo Hospitals soars after strong Q2 performance

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 8.7% to Rs 5,075.45 after the company posted a 311% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 247.8 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 60.27 crore posted in Q2 FY21.Consolidated net sales grew by 34.6% to Rs 3,717 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 2,760.72 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Profit before tax stood sharply higher at Rs 382.99 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 65.60 crore recorded in Q2 FY21, registering a 483% jump.
EBITDA jumped 105.1% to Rs 615 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 299.8 crore reported in Q2 FY21. EBITDA margin grew by 568 basis points to 16.5% in Q2 FY22 from 10.9% in Q2 FY21.
On the operational front, the company said that occupancy across the group was at 4,984 beds in Q2FY22 (representing 65% occupancy) as compared to 4,119 beds (representing 56% occupancy) in Q2 FY21. The Q2 FY22 occupancy in mature hospitals was at 3,518 beds (representing 65% occupancy). New hospitals had an occupancy of 1,466 beds (representing 66% occupancy) in Q2FY22.
Inpatient Volumes across the group increased by 46% 120,105 in Q2 FY22 from 82,153 reported in the previous year.
Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced that through its existing subsidiary, Assam Hospitals it entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of a 64% majority stake in Asclepius Hospitals and Healthcare in Guwahati under the name of Excelcare Hospital. The acquisition would be for an enterprise value of Rs 210 crores and would be funded by Assam Hospitals Ltd, primarily through its reserves.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.
