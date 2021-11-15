Oil and Gas shares edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 150.75 points or 0.79% at 19239.71 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.65%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.18%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.42%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.34%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.26%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.23%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.19%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.01%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 312.82 or 0.52% at 60999.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.65 points or 0.53% at 18198.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 19.09 points or 0.07% at 29251.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.1 points or 0.45% at 9183.21.

On BSE,1510 shares were trading in green, 1373 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

