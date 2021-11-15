BSE spurts after Q2 PAT rises 36% YoY to Rs 63 cr

Shares of BSE jumped 5.48% to Rs 1,495 on NSE after the company posted a 36.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 63 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 46 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

Revenue from operations increased by 50.4% to Rs 188.7 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 125.4 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Income from investments and deposits rose by nearly 25% to Rs 30.6 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Consolidated operating EBITDA soared 306% to Rs 53.2 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 13.1 crore posted in Q2 FY21. EBITDA margin improved to 28% in Q2 FY22 from 11% in Q2 FY21.

BSE saw a 53% increase in average daily turnover in Equity segment to Rs 5,622 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2021, as compared to the Rs 3,685 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

BSE's average daily turnover in the Equity Derivatives segment increased by 227% to Rs 2,56,214 crores during September 2021 quarter from Rs 78,442 crores during September 2020 quarter. BSE's market share in the Equity Derivatives segment increased from 3.8% during September 2020 quarter to 4.1% during September 2021 quarter.

The total number of investors registered with BSE have been consistently growing and currently they stand at over 8.58 crores and continuing to move up.

Commenting on financial performance for the quarter ended, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO said, BSE's continued focus on improving operational performance has helped BSE to achieve better financial results over last few years. We also take pride in setting up and commencement of operations of BSE Administration & Supervision Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, as a regulatory organisation which reflects the confidence of regulator on the governance practices followed by BSE.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first stock exchange. BSE plays a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

