Apollo Pipes board to mull fund raising on 14 March

Apollo Pipes announced that its board will consider the proposal of fund raising on Tuesday, 14 March 2023.

The company is proposing to raise funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities either by way of preferential issue/ rights issue/ QIP/ or any other mode as may be considered subject to such approvals as may be required and to transact other businesses.

Apollo Pipes is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of PVC Pipes and Fittings. The company's consolidated net profit declined 38.6% to Rs 3.17 crore despite of 4.2% rise in net sales to Rs 83.14 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip declined 1.85% to Rs 547.05 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)