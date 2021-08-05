Apollo Tyres Q1 FY22 PAT turnaround to Rs 128 cr

Apollo Tyres' consolidated net profit stood at Rs 127.79 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) as compared to a net loss of Rs 134.58 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Consolidated net sales soared 59.1% to Rs 4584.47 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2881.74 crore in Q1 FY21. Pre-tax profit was at Rs 161.36 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 162.20 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings was declared post trading hours yesterday, 4 August 2021.

Apollo Tyres is an international tyre major with manufacturing units in India, the Netherlands and Hungary.

Shares of Apollo Tyres lost 0.98% to Rs 223.30 on BSE. The stock has traded in the range of Rs 222.10 to Rs 231.40 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)