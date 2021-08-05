Sobha Ltd Falls 3.3%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 1.59%

Sobha Ltd has added 22.56% over last one month compared to 15.07% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.68% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd lost 3.3% today to trade at Rs 601.65. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.59% to quote at 3234.45. The index is up 15.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 3.22% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 2.87% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 103.27 % over last one year compared to the 44.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 22.56% over last one month compared to 15.07% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1791 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 78247 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 687.75 on 16 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 209.7 on 03 Aug 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)