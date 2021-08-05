Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 378.57 points or 1.2% at 31825.3 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Sonata Software Ltd (up 6.26%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3.51%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 3.48%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 3.43%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mphasis Ltd (up 2.8%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.65%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.56%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.46%), and Wipro Ltd (up 2.45%).

On the other hand, eClerx Services Ltd (down 5%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.93%), and Vakrangee Ltd (down 4.06%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 33.74 or 0.06% at 54403.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.3 points or 0.01% at 16261.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 207.51 points or 0.77% at 26640.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.85 points or 0.41% at 8163.98.

On BSE,745 shares were trading in green, 1952 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)