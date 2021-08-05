Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 11.13 points or 0.77% at 1451.06 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.98%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.39%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 19.9%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 3.75%), and HFCL Ltd (down 3.66%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 33.74 or 0.06% at 54403.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.3 points or 0.01% at 16261.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 207.51 points or 0.77% at 26640.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.85 points or 0.41% at 8163.98.

On BSE,745 shares were trading in green, 1952 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

