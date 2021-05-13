Apollo Tyres Q4 PAT soars 269% YoY to Rs 287 cr

Apollo Tyres recorded a 269% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 287.27 crore on 38.7% rise in net sales to Rs 4,927.28 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Consolidated profit before tax surged 525% to Rs 423 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 67.74 crore posted in Q4 FY20. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 12 May 2021.

The tyre maker posted a 26.5% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.21 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) compared with Rs 476.40 crore posted in year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net sales rose 5.3% to Rs 16,954.61 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Meanwhile, the company recommended the final dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share for FY21.

Apollo Tyres is an international tyre major with manufacturing units in India, the Netherlands and Hungary.

Shares of Apollo Tyres fell 1.18% at Rs 221.45 on Wednesday.

