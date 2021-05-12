Godrej Agrovet hikes stake in Astec Lifesciences

As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Godrej Agrovet purchased 2 lakh equity shares, or 1.02% equity, at Rs 1,199.76 per share on Tuesday, 11 May 2021.

On the same day, promoter Ashok Vishwanath Hiremath sold 2 lakh equity shares of Astec Lifesciences at Rs 1,200 per share via bulk deal on the BSE.

Ashok Vishwanath Hiremath is the managing director of Astec LifeSciences. As of 31 March 2021, Ashok Vishwanath Hiremath held 2.90% stake while Godrej Agrovet held 62.33% stake of the company.

On a consolidated basis, Astec Lifesciences' net profit dropped 23.1% to Rs 23.97 crore on 4.8% fall in net sales to Rs 171.92 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Astec Lifesciences makes a wide range of agrochemical active ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. In August 2015, Godrej Agrovet acquired stake in Astec LifeSciences.

Astec Lifesciences was down 1.24% at Rs 1,226.95.

