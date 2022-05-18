Aptech partners with HCL to offer IT careers platform

Aptech has entered into an alliance for India territory with HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT company, to support programs for IT aspirants to become job ready.
The program, named Aptech IT Careers Powered by HCL Technologies, will leverage the HCL Edtech platform to provide content, labs and capstone in engineering, digital technologies, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science.
Aptech IT Careers platform will launch 2 major programs of HCL EdTech - (1) First Career, an accelerated project-based job certification program for Engineering, B. Sc., and MCA students (fresh graduates or final year), (2) SwiTch, specially designed for graduates from non-IT/CSE (Computer Science) backgrounds with or without work experience to move into IT and Tech Careers.
