iGTB's Cash platform wins IDC Financial Insights Innovation Award

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) announced that its iGTB Cash platform deployed at Vietcombank Cashup program has won the IDC Financial Insights Innovation Award 2022 Asia's Best in Customer Interactions amongst 120+ high-quality submission from banks and insurers in APAC.
This marks the 2nd consecutive win for the iGTB Cash - VCB partnership at IDC's Financial Insights Innovation Award (FIIA).
In 2021, this partnership received the award for Best Bank in Vietnam for the Payments and Cash Management category for high quality technology deployment. Raising the bar in 2022 for superior customer stickiness and faster time-to market has led to a consecutive year of recognition and endorsement by IDC FIIA.
