Greaves Cotton strengthens leadership team

Greaves Cotton announced the appointment of veteran executive leaders Dr. Arup Basu as Deputy Managing Director of Greaves Cotton and its EV subsidiary GEMPL announced the appointment of Sanjay Behl as CEO & Executive Director of Greaves Electric Mobility.

With this announcement, the Greaves group leadership will move to a simpler and more focused structure, in line with the reorganization of business carried out in 2021 to facilitate sustained growth, and led by Dr. Arup Basu and Sanjay Behl reporting to Nagesh Basavanhalli.

In his role, Dr.

Basu will lead the development and execution of long-term strategies of GCL and willoversee implementation of overall Corporate Purpose and Vision of GCL across Engines and Retail Business. He brings over 30 years of experience in running manufacturing intensive businesses such as Packaging (MD at Huhtamaki PPL) Chemicals (President and CTO at Tata Chemicals), and Automotive (Tata Motors).

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), comprising e-scooters, e-rickshaw and e-auto segments, is one of the fastest growing business within the group accounting for 38% of the overall revenue for the quarter ended 31 March 2022, representing an annual YoY revenue growth of 251%.

As CEO & Executive Director of GEMPL, Sanjay Behl will focus on leading the accelerated growth of the electric mobility business. He comes with a rich experience in leading consumer facing businesses such as Textiles (CEO of Raymond Ltd), Broadcasting (CEO of Reliance Big TV) and Technology (Co-founder/CEO of Nextqore Inc).

