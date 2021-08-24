Aptus Housing, Chemplast Sanmar, Maruti Suzuki to be watched

Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance will debut on the bourses today, 24 August 2021. The initial public offer of Aptus Value Housing Finance received bids for 94.82 crore shares as against 5.51 crore shares, according to stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 17.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (10 August 2021) and closed on Thursday (12 August 2021). The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 346-353 per share.

Shares of Chemplast Sanmar will debut on the bourses today, 24 August 2021. The initial public offer of Chemplast Sanmar received bids for 8.66 crore shares as against 3.99 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 2.17 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (10 August 2021) and closed on Thursday (12 August 2021). The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 530-541 per share.

Maruti Suzuki India said that the CCI has passed an order on 23rd August, 2021 for the alleged contravention of Section 3 of the Competition Act, 2002 against the company in relation to implementing discount control policy vis-a-vis its dealers and has imposed a penalty for an amount of Rs 200 crores on the company. The company will take necessary steps under the law after examining the order fully.

Eicher Motors said that the board of directors of the company has re-appointed Siddhartha Lal as Managing Director of the Company with effect from May 1, 2021 for a term of 5 years.

JSW Steel said that ICRA has vide their release dated August 23, 2021 upgraded the company's rating for Long Term Bank Facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures to [ICRA] AA; Stable Outlook, from [ICRA] AA- ; Positive Outlook and has reaffirmed the ratings for the Short Term Bank facilities and Commercial Paper at [ICRA] A1+.

Indian Hotels Company said that the board of directors of the company has considered and approved, issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the company on a record date for an amount not exceeding Rs. 3,000 crore.

NR Agarwal Industries said that production at Unit 2 (Writing & Printing) of the company has been temporarily shut down due to lack of market orders.

KPI Global Infrastructure said that it has successfully commissioned new capacity of 5.44 MW (DC) into existing solar power plant under IPP Category to the industrial customer against their Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

