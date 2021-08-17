Infosys, Lupin, Fiem Industries in focus

Infosys has agreed with TidalScale Inc, leading software-defined-server technology startup, to invest an additional sum of US$ 0.45 million (till date, the Company had invested US$ 3.0 million) taking the cumulative investment to US$ 3.45 million as of date), subject to necessary closing conditions.

Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Brivaracetam Tablets, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, and 100 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Briviact Tablets, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, and 100 mg, of UCB Inc.

Suven Life Sciences informed that NCE SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), a potent, selective, brain penetrant and orally active, novel chemical entity has planned initiation of global Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of Agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's type dementias with expected enrollment of patients from middle of September 2021.

Fiem Industries said that the company is a sole supplier to Ola Electric for Head Lamps, Tail Lamps, Indicators, Rear Fender Assembly and Mirrors.

HLE Glascoat informed that ICRA - the Credit Rating Agency has upgraded rating to A (for long term facilities) and A2+ (for short term facilities) with a stable outlook.

