HCL Tech, Bharat Dynamics, InterGlobe Aviation in focus

HCL Technologies has signed a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with Wacker Chemie AG, a German multinational chemical company, to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.

Bharat Dynamics and MBDA are establishing a facility for the Final Assembly, Integration and Test (FAIT) of Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) missiles in India.

InterGlobe Aviation informed that ICRA has reaffirmed the company's short-term rating at [ICRA] A1. The Long-term rating of the company has been downgraded by one level from [ICRA] A+ to [ICRA] A while the outlook remains negative.

Isgec Heavy Engineering announced getting an order for two Gas Fired Boilers from Naval Project, Indian Navy. The scope of work includes manufacturing of two 40 TPH Boilers on a turnkey basis.

Kaveri Seed Company said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 25 August 2021 to consider and approve the proposal of buyback of the equity shares of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)