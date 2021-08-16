New listings, ONGC, M&M, HCL Technologies in focus

Shares of Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles will be in focus as all these companies will list their equity shares on the bourses today, 16 August 2021.

The initial public offer of quick-service restaurant chain (QSR) operator Devyani International received bids for 1,313.79 crore shares as against 11.25 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 116.71 times. The issue price of the IPO is Rs 90 per share.

The initial public offer of Krsnaa Diagnostics received bids for 45.80 crore shares as against 71.12 lakh shares on offer, according to stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 64.40 times. The price band of the IPO was Rs 933-954 per share.

The initial public offer of vitrified tile manufacturer Exxaro Tiles received bids for 25.96 crore shares as against 1.14 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 22.68 times. The final issue price is Rs 120 per share.

The initial public offer of Windlas Biotech received bids for 13.78 crore shares as against 61.36 lakh shares on offer, according to stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 22.47 times. The final issue price is Rs 460 per equity share.

On a consolidated basis, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a net profit of Rs 5,985.16 crore in Q1 FY22, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 115.89 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter rose 73% YoY to Rs 108135.63 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced launch of the all-new XUV700. Bookings will begin before the festive season. The XUV700 will come in variants that include diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and with 5 and 7-Seater capacity. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec.

HCL Technologies announced Rogers Communications, a leading Canadian telecom service provider and media company, has selected HCL to expand support of operational stability excellence in business and operational support systems and corporate IT systems. This new multi-year agreement strengthens HCL's managed services partnership with Rogers that began in 2016.

Reliance Industries'subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) announced that it has concluded the definitive Agreement entered with Bharti Airtel for acquisition of right to use spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh (2 x 3.75 MHz), Delhi (2 x 1.25 MHz) and Mumbai (2 x 2.5 MHz) circles through spectrum trading, which has been taken on record by DOT.

Amara Raja Batteries posted a 97.7% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 123.94 crore on 63.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,885.86 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals posted a 20.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 306.53 crore on 27.6% increase in net sales to Rs 2,946 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 489.28 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 208 crore in Q1 FY21. The company's net sales surged 73.2% to Rs 3,760 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with Rs 2,171 crore in Q1 FY21.

On a standalone basis, Bayer Cropscience net profit rose 0.8% to Rs 253.70 crore on 15.3% increase in net sales to Rs 1,415.90 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

On a consolidated basis, Indraprastha Gas (IGL)'s net profit soared 690.1% to Rs 277.95 crore on 96.9% surge in net sales to Rs 1,257.39 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

On a consolidated basis, NHPC's net profit jumped 14.9% to Rs 982.86 crore on 13% decline in net sales to Rs 2,417.12 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Burger King India reported net loss of Rs 44.35 crore in Q1 FY22, lower than net loss of Rs 80.45 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales surged 288.9% to Rs 149.73 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 38.50 crore reported in the same period year.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) reported 68.4% rise in net profit to Rs 1501.95 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 891.1 crore in Q1 FY21. Total income during the quarter increased 24.9% YoY to Rs 4,581.61 crore.

