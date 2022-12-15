Arfin India spurts on bagging Rs 350-cr order from Saudi Arabia

-
Arfin India rallied 7.56% to Rs 24.90 after the company said it received an export order from steel plant of Saudi Arabia-Middle East for supplying aluminium deox worth Rs 350 crore.
The said export order is to be completed within phases of four years.
Arfin India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of various non-ferrous metal products.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 10.1% to Rs 2.61 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 2.37 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales declined 4.9% year on year to Rs 125.90 crore in Q2 FY23.
