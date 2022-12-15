Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Darshan Orna Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, SEAMEC Ltd and Siti Networks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 December 2022.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd tumbled 9.76% to Rs 17.1 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Darshan Orna Ltd lost 9.50% to Rs 4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94031 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd crashed 6.99% to Rs 50.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2863 shares in the past one month.

SEAMEC Ltd pared 6.21% to Rs 1000. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2098 shares in the past one month.

Siti Networks Ltd slipped 5.71% to Rs 2.31. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 54.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

