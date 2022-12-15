Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra ties up to deploy private 5G network at Mahindra's Chakan facility

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra to deploy 5G captive private network at Mahindra's Chakan manufacturing facility.

Mahindra's Chakan facility has become India's first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, said the company.

The telecom major said that the '5G for Business' solution has significantly enhanced Chakan's network connectivity that has resulted in improved speeds for software flashing, a critical operation for all vehicular dispatches. Hi-speeds and ultra-low latency now allows managers to undertake multiple software flashing sessions in parallel, which has resulted in reduced turn-around time for an operation.

Further, the computerized vision based inspection is now fully automated resulting in improved paint quality. Airtel is spearheading 5G deployment in India. The company has been testing use cases and spectrum delivery with multiple partners and at several locations as a part of its #5GforBusiness offerings, the company added.

Bharti Airtel said that its industry-leading integrated connectivity portfolio of #5GforBusiness along with Tech Mahindra's industry knowledge to provide specialized services to customers, proven system integration capabilities, 5G enterprise solutions capabilities such as Factory.NXT, and its domain expertise in planning, designing, deployment, and management of private wireless networks for enterprises will benefit enterprise customers and accelerate the adoption of transformative network technologies like 5G in India.

This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra's NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience', and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that Enables digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer, the telecom company stated.

Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO of Airtel Business, said, Our 5G solution for enterprise will transform manufacturing operations in the country. We are thrilled to partner Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Auto to demonstrate this transformation and have made the Chakan manufacturing facility India's first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit. As the industry 4.0 paradigm gathers momentum, reliable data networks will prove to be a key differentiator in factory & manufacturing performances.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, Our collaboration with Airtel is aimed at enhancing customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions. We are confident that this partnership will help unlock opportunities across industries to improve productivity, drive intelligent network-led enterprise digitalization, and spur innovation.

Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, blockchain, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.

Shares of Bharti Airtel fell 0.36% to Rs 825.95 while Tech Mahindra slipped 3.79% to Rs 1,024.65 on the BSE.

