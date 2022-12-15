Volumes jump at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Sapphire Foods India Ltd saw volume of 12.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89568 shares

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 December 2022.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd saw volume of 12.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89568 shares. The stock increased 4.16% to Rs.1,416.85. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd registered volume of 27.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.45% to Rs.311.20. Volumes stood at 2.77 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd saw volume of 58.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.95 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.42% to Rs.502.30. Volumes stood at 50.72 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 129.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.01% to Rs.174.30. Volumes stood at 115.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 102.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.55 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.60% to Rs.693.75. Volumes stood at 18.59 lakh shares in the last session.

