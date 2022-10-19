Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Spurts 4.01%

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd has lost 8.6% over last one month compared to 1.71% fall in S&P BSE Financial Services index and 0.09% rise in the SENSEX

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd rose 4.01% today to trade at Rs 73.9. The S&P BSE Financial Services index is up 0.65% to quote at 8504.7. The index is down 1.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Arman Financial Services Ltd increased 3.6% and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd added 3.25% on the day. The S&P BSE Financial Services index went down 4.33 % over last one year compared to the 4.09% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd has lost 8.6% over last one month compared to 1.71% fall in S&P BSE Financial Services index and 0.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18563 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 99 on 12 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 25.77 on 29 Oct 2021.

