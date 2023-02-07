Aris International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 croreNet loss of Aris International reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.080.06 33 OPM %-162.50-16.67 -PBDT-0.130 0 PBT-0.130 0 NP-0.130 0
