Shah Alloys consolidated net profit declines 98.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.94% to Rs 153.65 crore

Net profit of Shah Alloys declined 98.09% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.94% to Rs 153.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 219.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.153.65219.302.0313.932.6029.770.3726.950.3116.26

