SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit rises 12.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) rose 12.38% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.5112.6513.3213.042.121.991.581.451.181.05

