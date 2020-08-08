Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 85.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.36% to Rs 28.31 crore

Net profit of Aro Granite Industries declined 85.83% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.36% to Rs 28.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.28.3148.2815.5114.023.045.530.403.390.342.40

