Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 85.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.36% to Rs 28.31 crore

Net profit of Aro Granite Industries declined 85.83% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.36% to Rs 28.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales28.3148.28 -41 OPM %15.5114.02 -PBDT3.045.53 -45 PBT0.403.39 -88 NP0.342.40 -86

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 14:59 IST

