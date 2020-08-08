Shrenik standalone net profit declines 65.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.88% to Rs 139.64 crore

Net profit of Shrenik declined 65.29% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.88% to Rs 139.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 221.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.32% to Rs 11.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 795.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 836.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

