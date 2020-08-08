Shrenik standalone net profit declines 65.29% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.88% to Rs 139.64 croreNet profit of Shrenik declined 65.29% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.88% to Rs 139.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 221.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.32% to Rs 11.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 795.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 836.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales139.64221.22 -37 795.56836.79 -5 OPM %4.423.82 -4.053.47 - PBDT2.355.94 -60 17.1318.10 -5 PBT2.025.78 -65 15.9217.33 -8 NP1.263.63 -65 11.6011.12 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU