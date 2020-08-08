Nitin Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.60% to Rs 219.15 croreNet loss of Nitin Spinners reported to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.60% to Rs 219.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 283.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales219.15283.13 -23 OPM %10.7513.43 -PBDT9.3130.12 -69 PBT-13.8516.47 PL NP-9.1510.76 PL
