Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.60% to Rs 23.57 croreNet loss of Welcast Steels reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.60% to Rs 23.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.5741.79 -44 OPM %-1.870.36 -PBDT-0.480.76 PL PBT-0.860.54 PL NP-0.870.27 PL
