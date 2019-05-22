Arrow Textiles standalone net profit declines 69.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 10.31 crore

Net profit of Arrow Textiles declined 69.75% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.40% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 42.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

10.3110.9842.4239.6510.9626.2311.4815.611.233.035.237.000.341.901.372.540.361.191.041.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)