Arrow Textiles standalone net profit declines 69.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Virat Industries standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2019 quarter
Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 10.31 crore

Net profit of Arrow Textiles declined 69.75% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.40% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 42.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.3110.98 -6 42.4239.65 7 OPM %10.9626.23 -11.4815.61 - PBDT1.233.03 -59 5.237.00 -25 PBT0.341.90 -82 1.372.54 -46 NP0.361.19 -70 1.041.61 -35

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 17:31 IST

