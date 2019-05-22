Arrow Textiles standalone net profit declines 69.75% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
BLS Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 10.31 croreNet profit of Arrow Textiles declined 69.75% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.40% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 42.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.3110.98 -6 42.4239.65 7 OPM %10.9626.23 -11.4815.61 - PBDT1.233.03 -59 5.237.00 -25 PBT0.341.90 -82 1.372.54 -46 NP0.361.19 -70 1.041.61 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU