Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 4.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 635.03 croreNet profit of Heritage Foods rose 4.36% to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 635.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 561.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.73% to Rs 81.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 2514.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2373.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales635.03561.63 13 2514.752373.09 6 OPM %-3.59-0.88 -2.12-10.84 - PBDT42.3042.02 1 171.93127.68 35 PBT30.9731.70 -2 127.2789.85 42 NP21.5320.63 4 81.4362.77 30
