Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 4.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 635.03 crore

Net profit of rose 4.36% to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 635.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 561.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.73% to Rs 81.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 2514.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2373.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

